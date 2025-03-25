Pueblo firefighters to receive more fire shelters to protect them in the field

PUEBLO — Pueblo firefighters will soon receive more fire shelters to protect them in the field. The shelters are made of aluminum foil, silica cloth and fiber glass.

They're lightweight and portable, meant to reflect heat away from a firefighter in case of an emergency. Crews use these shelters as a last resort for firefighters who are trapped in a wildfire.

"It absolutely gives the firefighters the tools in case the situation shifts," said Fire Chief Barb Huber. "The wind shifts a lot of the times and this will give them a tool in case they are caught in the wrong place and wrong time."

The department received $11,000 to buy the shelters from the El Pomar Foundation.

