Pueblo firefighters honor first responders whose lives were lost on September 11

PUEBLO — Law enforcement, first responders and local high school ROTC groups lined up along Pueblo's Riverwalk for the Patriot Day 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday.

In the city known as the Home of the Heroes, a symbol of patriotism flew high as Pueblo firefighters hung the American flag above the river.

“Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our country, an event which has undoubtedly affected all of us in one way or another,” Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said.

The ceremony began with the honor guard hosting the colors.

“We come together today in the spirit of unity and togetherness to pay tribute to those who selflessly ran into the fray to save others,” Noeller said.

Then the sound of a bell. The ringing of the bell symbolizes the exact moment the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. Pueblo’s Fire Chief, Barbara Huber, spoke about the New York Fire Department's history on this day 23 years ago.

“The leaders that day worked next to their crews trying to reach as many people as possible. That day, 23 battalion chiefs responded to assist. Only four survived. 750 at FDNY personnel responded that day, 343 would not go home. There are 217 firehouses in New York that day, 121 agents, 62 ladders, 100 ambulances, all responded each year. Remember that day, as George Bush as stated, the Day freedom itself was attacked,” Huber said.

She talked about the sacrifice first responders make everyday all over the country, inducing in her department in Pueblo.

“Here in Pueblo, we have the same wonderful, committed first responders ready to answer the call. It is an honor to work next to them and with them,” Huber said.

One of those firemen is Tim Trujillo.

“Everybody remembers where they were on that day. To me myself, it was my call to action. I had applied with the City of Pueblo Fire Department in 1996, 98, 2000, 2002, and 9/11 obviously 2001 was kind of that call to action for me. I moved away and I joined the volunteer department, and I worked my way back to Pueblo. And so I think for everybody, it's a little bit different,” Trujillo said.

During the ceremony, leaders of Pueblos first responder agencies, including Huber and Noeller, laid wreaths to honor those who had fallen.

“It is a symbol that represents the hope that the spirit has moved on and surpassed the death of the body and that the souls of the deceased will be saved,” Bryce Boyer with the Pueblo Fire Department said.

Then a 21 gun salute was held and the playing of taps.

“In the aftermath of 9/11, our nation vowed to never forget. We promised to honor the memories of the innocent lives cut short, and to stand united against those who seek to destroy our way of life.”

Everyone in attendance then participated in a walk of silence. People held flowers and walked along the riverwalk. Pueblo Police officers and firefighters then placed flowers on the World Trade Center steel memorial to honor all the first responders who died on September 11th, 2001.

Two pillars lift this steel bar in the direction of New York City. It serves as Pueblos' reminder to never forget what happened on 911.

To close the ceremony, students with Pueblo Community College's fire science club ran the Memorial Stair Climb.

