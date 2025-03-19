PUEBLO — There is a plan in the works to get rid of dozens of abandoned properties in Pueblo so they can be replaced with new homes.
The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority is putting together a proposal to the city. It would require the homeowner to come up with a plan for the property within 90 days.
If the owner does nothing, the city or the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority would intervene and help clean up the property so a new home can be built.
The goal is to improve safety and to keep property values up. Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority hopes the city will have a policy in place by the end of the year.
