PUEBLO — There is a plan in the works to get rid of dozens of abandoned properties in Pueblo so they can be replaced with new homes.

The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority is putting together a proposal to the city. It would require the homeowner to come up with a plan for the property within 90 days.

If the owner does nothing, the city or the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority would intervene and help clean up the property so a new home can be built.

The goal is to improve safety and to keep property values up. Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority hopes the city will have a policy in place by the end of the year.

