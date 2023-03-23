Pueblo Fire Department responded to a wildfire Pueblo's eastside Wednesday

PUEBLO, CO — Crews responded to a wildfire Wednesday evening.

The fire was located on Pueblo's east side at E 2nd Street and North Reading Avenue.

The fire burned about 5 acres before being contained by crews at the scene. No structures were damaged and no evacuation orders were placed.

Crews are on the scene performing mop-ups.

Pueblo Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a homeless warming fire that got out of control due to high winds.



