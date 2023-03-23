Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Fire Department responded to a wildfire Pueblo's eastside Wednesday

Fire
Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Fire
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 23:40:09-04

PUEBLO, CO — Crews responded to a wildfire Wednesday evening.

The fire was located on Pueblo's east side at E 2nd Street and North Reading Avenue.

The fire burned about 5 acres before being contained by crews at the scene. No structures were damaged and no evacuation orders were placed.

Crews are on the scene performing mop-ups.

Pueblo Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a homeless warming fire that got out of control due to high winds.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards