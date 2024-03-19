Pueblo Fire Department mopping up fire along Lake Minnequa Monday evening

Watch Now
Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 23:54:45-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is mopping a small fire Monday evening at Lake Minnequa. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the southside of the lake.

The department says the fire burned about three acres, but is now under control.

Courtesy Photo: Pueblo Fire Department
They say there were no injuries or evacuations, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
