Pueblo Fire Department mopping up fire along Lake Minnequa Monday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is mopping a small fire Monday evening at Lake Minnequa. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the southside of the lake.

The department says the fire burned about three acres, but is now under control.

Pueblo Fire Department The Pueblo Fire Department is mopping a small fire Monday evening at Lake Minnequa. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the southside of the lake.

They say there were no injuries or evacuations, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.