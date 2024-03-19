Pueblo Fire Department mopping up fire along Lake Minnequa Monday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is mopping a small fire Monday evening at Lake Minnequa. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the southside of the lake.
The department says the fire burned about three acres, but is now under control.
They say there were no injuries or evacuations, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
____
