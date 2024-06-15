Pueblo Fire Department handing out free buckets ahead of Fourth of July

PUEBLO — Firefighters in Pueblo are being proactive before the Fourth of July. They tell us the holiday is usually one of the busiest times for the department.

The Pueblo Fire Department is handing out free buckets to people to remind them to fill them with water and put used fireworks in them. They say fireworks could reignite if they are put in the trash.

"This is very important to the fire department," said Captain Dan Jones with the Pueblo Fire Department. "It helps with preventing fire, and we are very busy on (the) Fourth of July. We are all over the city responding to calls and with the city working as a team and a group in your neighborhood watching for fireworks safety, it helps us reduce those calls."

If you want a free bucket, you can pick one up at any of the fire stations in the City of Pueblo. A list of the 10 fire stations is below:



425 West 7th Street (Downtown)

1800 Eagleridge Boulevard (Northridge)

123 West Evans Avenue (Mesa Junction)

2201 Lake Avenue (Bessemer)

2401 6th Avenue (northside)

1325 East 4th Street (eastside)

840 South Pueblo Boulevard (westside)

1551 Bonforte Boulevard (Belmont)

4527 Surfwood Lane (southside)

Pueblo Memorial Airport

