Pueblo Fire Department expecting to get state funding for fire mitigation

PUEBLO — Pueblo is getting more money to get an upper hand on fighting fires. The Pueblo Fire Department is expecting to get about $10,000 from the state for fire mitigation.

The money will be used to hire inmate crews from the Department of Corrections to clean up fire hazards along the Arkansas River.

"It makes our jobs a lot easier because we are able to access the fire, not only does it clean the area and the underbrush and keeps the fire from spreading, but it gives access when there is a fire," said Deputy Chief Keith Novak with the Pueblo Fire Department.

The Pueblo Fire Department has received grant money from the state for fire mitigation since 2022. The department says the money has helped clean up about 70 acres in the city.

