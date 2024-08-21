Pueblo Fire Chief asking city council for more money in next year's budget

PUEBLO — Pueblo's Fire Chief Barb Huber says she wants more money to improve safety and response times. Chief Huber is asking Pueblo City Council to add $1 million more to the 2025 budget.

That money would pay for 18 new positions and equipment. Some of the jobs would be for the new fire station on the west side of Pueblo. That station broke ground in June.

Groundbreaking ceremony held for three new fire stations in Pueblo

The City of Pueblo received more than $30 million to build three fire stations.

Pueblo Fire Department to receive upgrades and new stations

"It's critical to the city coverage to having excellent response times to getting the right number of personnel to, as seen as in the right time frame and for the safety of the firefighters and the community," said Chief Huber.

Pueblo Fire will find out if their request was approved in November.

___





Professional Bull Riders are Leaving Pueblo The Professional Bull Riders are leaving Pueblo after 17 years. The company is heading for Texas leaving the City with lost jobs and millions of dollars spent to recruit and keep them in southern Colorado. Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.