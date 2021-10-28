Pueblo Fire and Police Departments Will Host 5th Annual Ice Cup

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Ice Cup makes its return.

The 5th annual Police vs. Fire Ice Cup Charity Hockey Game is set to take place on Nov. 13 at the Pueblo Ice Arena. The Pueblo Police and Fire Departments come together for this event to money for the Heroes and Helpers program which partners local law enforcement with the youth of the Pueblo County Boys and Girls Club. The law enforcement officers then help support these children through the holiday season.

The festivities will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a pre-party in front of the Pueblo Ice Arena hosted by the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club. There will be food trucks on hand along with games and giveaways. The doors to the Ice Cup will open at 2:00 p.m. and the game will begin at 3. VIP seating and general admission tickets will be sold ahead of gameday via the Pueblo City events page. Following the charity game, the police officers and firefighters will host a free skate for everyone in attendance.

If you're interested in making a donation to the cause, all money is accepted through the Pueblo Police Benevolent Association PayPal account.

