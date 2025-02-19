Pueblo Economic Development Corporation hoping tariffs can attract new companies

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) is hoping President Trump's administration's tariffs on goods from other countries will help them attract new companies to the city.

PEDCO laid out its goals for 2025 to Pueblo City Council Tuesday. The group says it's trying to cast a wider net when it comes to the types of companies it is trying to attract.

It says it's in talks with companies from industries that include the following:



bio-medical

rail

aerospace

defense

PEDCO also discussed how the various teams within the organization are monitoring developments related to those tariffs.

"All of our cluster team analysis is... monitoring any potential tariff issues that are coming up and see(ing) what kind of opportunities exist with those," said Jeff Shaw with PEDCO. "We're not sure how they're going to shake out at this point, but nevertheless, those cluster teams... are prepared to respond to those as we need to."

PEDCO gets funding from a half-cent sales tax that was approved by voters. The renewal will be happening this November.

