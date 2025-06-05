Pueblo Diversified Industries helps adults of all abilities find jobs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A nonprofit in Pueblo is helping people with disabilities grow life skills and find jobs. Pueblo Diversified Industries (PDI) is the third largest nonprofit in Pueblo County. PDI wants to create more jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Becky Rowton said, as someone with a disability, finding a job was not easy.

“I don't think they understood me a lot of the time, and the questions they would ask I didn't know how to answer,” said Rowton.

Rowton came to PDI nine years ago. At PDI, she participated in vocational rehab and the day program.

“Learned a lot about skills for daily life,” said Rowton. “Lots of crafts because I love crafts.”

Rowton said PDI helped her get a job doing what she loves.

“I work in Fresh Greens, Colorado. I'm a hydroponic vertical farmer,” said Rowton.

Rowton grows lettuce, basil and other plants.

“I am usually the one transplanting it, seeding it, harvesting it, and then also doing daily maintenance for the farm,” said Rowton.

The President and CEO of PDI, David Pump, said one of their goals is to help people pursue their passion and find a job to match.

“There's a number of community companies, just regular companies that employ people with disabilities, which is fantastic. From Lowe's Athletic Center fast foods, there's a whole bunch of auto dealer jobs for doing detailing,” said Pump.

PDI also provides employment through a number of different jobs such as custodial work, vending, manufacturing and more.

“They go on the railroads to make the railroads safer,” said Stephen Higgins, works in PDI'S warehouse.

On Thursday, he assembled rubber tools for the railroad.

“We made three thousand of them a day,” said Higgins.

Rowton said having her job is helping her achieve her ultimate goal.

“Gaining the ability to manage my own farm,” said Rowton. “People with disabilities, they like jobs, and they're really good at it.”

Last year, PDI employed around 140 people with disabilities. Pump said 75% of their employees are people who have disabilities.

“It's our joy to do so, it is our passion to get people with disabilities to be gainfully employed. That's what we want, we all want,” said Pump.

The state division of vocational rehabilitation has resources to help people with disabilities find jobs.

They do this in several ways, including what is known as customized employment services. A specialist focuses on what the job seeker likes, what they're good at, and what they need to succeed in a job. That specialist then pairs them with a specially trained employer.

Another way is through something called Individual Placement and Support (IPS). It helps find jobs for people with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia spectrum disorder, bipolar disorder or depression.

The program lists some of the benefits for these employees that can include better control of symptoms and reduced substance abuse.

If you are interested in those services or are an employer who wants to hire people with disabilities, visit the states’ website.

