Pueblo D60 needs your help to improve the district's meal program

Pueblo D60
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 07, 2023
PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo School District 60 needs your help on how to improve the free summer meal program.

You can do this by taking a survey.

The survey asks what times work to receive the meal, where would you prefer want to have the meal, and what can be done to improve the program.

"I think they should utilize more school, and probably have meals served outside," Pueblo grandparent Cindy Jones said.

The survey needs to be completed by April 13.

