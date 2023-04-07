Pueblo D60 needs your help to improve the district's meal program

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo School District 60 needs your help on how to improve the free summer meal program.

You can do this by taking a survey.

The survey asks what times work to receive the meal, where would you prefer want to have the meal, and what can be done to improve the program.

"I think they should utilize more school, and probably have meals served outside," Pueblo grandparent Cindy Jones said.

The survey needs to be completed by April 13.

Click on this link to access to the survey.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.