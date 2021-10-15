Watch
Pueblo D60 hosts emergency preparedness exercise

Emergency crews across Pueblo are training to save your life. Pueblo School District 60 hosted a weather emergency drill on Friday.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 19:35:04-04

PUEBLO — Emergency crews across Pueblo are training to save your life. Pueblo School District 60 hosted a weather emergency drill on Friday, simulating a tornado hitting two schools and how they would handle that type of situation.

"We want to train as realistic as possible we take every measure to make it realistic so we want to make sure that we reunify our parents with their children at the end of any type of event", explains D60 spokesperson Dalton Sprouse.

Usually, the school district would host an active shooter drill but D60 wanted to be respectful towards people's mental health during the pandemic. So the district decided to do a weather drill instead.

