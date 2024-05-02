Pueblo County Sheriff's Union files unfair labor practice claim against Sheriff David Lucero

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Union is putting the pressure on the sheriff to come to the bargaining table. This is happening amid negotiations of the Pueblo County Sheriff, David Lucero's deputies work contract.

A rally was held outside the sheriff's office Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the state informed Sheriff Lucero that the union filed an unfair labor practice claim against him for his refusal to bargain with them after the state legislature passed a bill last year expanding collective bargaining rights for county workers.

Workers at the sheriff's office joined a union to better position themselves to get better working conditions. Sheriff Lucero says he's looking for legal advice to see if there are any conflicts to the law for deputies who work for his elected office.

"I don't want it to be a waste of anybody's time," said Sheriff Lucero. "So, you know, the union's time, my time, my staff time."

"What we hope is to go to the table and everybody talk," said Vince Champion with the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. "Like men and women, adults come to the rules where everybody agrees upon them, not giving one side more than the other, but agreement and move forward."

The negotiations are currently stalled. Sheriff Lucero says he has until May 13 to respond to the complaint over his refusal to bargain.

