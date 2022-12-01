Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeking help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday evening

Suspect is described as a dark-complected man, according to PSCO
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a suspect in bank robbery
Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:04:02-05

PUEBLO WEST, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank in Pueblo West Wednesday evening.

The robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. at the U.S. Bank inside of Safeway in Pueblo West.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected man, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. He was wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie, a black hat, white shoes and a face mask during the robbery.

If you have seen him or you have information about the crime, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
