Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeking help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday evening

PUEBLO WEST, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank in Pueblo West Wednesday evening.

The robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. at the U.S. Bank inside of Safeway in Pueblo West.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected man, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. He was wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie, a black hat, white shoes and a face mask during the robbery.

If you have seen him or you have information about the crime, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.