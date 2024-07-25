Pueblo County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teenager from Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 17-year-old Aspen Trotti, who's reported as a runaway.

According to the sheriff's office, Trotti was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in Pueblo West. She is 5'2" weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Trotti was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. The sheriff's office says she may have a brown suitcase with a diamond cross on it.

If you have seen Trotti, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

