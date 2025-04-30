Pueblo County Sheriff's Office offering up its mobile command center to neighboring counties

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is offering up its mobile command center to neighboring counties.

The unit has been in service for less than 20 years, and it has logged only 5,000 miles in that time.

Crews can use the mobile unit as a safe planning space for first responders during events like major fires or large community events.

"We want to make sure it is out there and our partners know about it and they can utilize it if they have an incident or a planned event in their area," said Joshua Johnson, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Sheriff's Office Command Center is open to Pueblo's surrounding counties, which include the following:



Fremont County

Huerfano County

Otero County

El Paso County

