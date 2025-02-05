Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Investigators say they received less money than they should've on pay stub

PUEBLO COUNTY — Investigators with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office say they did not receive the correct amount of money on their recent pay stubs.

Multiple employees say their paychecks from last month are hundreds of dollars short of what they should be.

They voiced their concerns at Tuesday morning's Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners meeting. A captain with the sheriff's office says they were afraid to call out investigators to a homicide scene Monday night because employees are not wanting to work without getting paid.

County Commissioners say there is a new software system handling payroll. Commissioner Miles Lucero says payroll issues with the new system could be because of human error, but the county is looking into this, and they are trying to make sure people get paid what they are owed.

The sheriff's office provided News5 with the following statement regarding this incident:

"This is a Pueblo County Fiduciary issue, due to a new payroll system of the county. We have a significant number of employees whose January paychecks were incorrect. Sheriff Lucero is meeting with the Board of County Commissioners to discuss this issue.



For further information on the cause of the discrepancies or questions related to the new system, you will need to contact the Board of County Commissioners as this is strictly a county issue and not the Sheriff’s Office." Gayle Perez, Spokesperson, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

