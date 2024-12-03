Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating death at a home in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a 50-year-old woman's death after she was found unresponsive Sunday morning at a home in Pueblo West.

Deputies say they responded to the home in the 500 block of South Archdale Drive, which is located near the intersection of Purcell Boulevard and East Hahns Peak Avenue, around 10 a.m. for reports of an unconscious person.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and members of the Pueblo West Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office is investigating, but at this time, it is unclear if the woman's death is suspicious. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release her name and cause of death at a later date.

