Pueblo County Sheriff's Office closes case in a 2022 homicide

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is closing a 2022 homicide case after detectives have identified a dead suspect. On Tuesday the sheriff's office said detectives solved the homicide of 46-year-old Fred Giron.

Giron's body was found southwest of Pueblo on Little Burnt Mill Road south of Starlite Drive on April 24th, 2022. Mr. Giron's death was the result of a shooting.

Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male. The juvenile, whose name will not be released, was found dead on May 2nd, 2022 in Pueblo in an incident that was ruled a double homicide.

As a result of the suspect being dead, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will be closing Mr. Giron's case.

Editor's Note: While the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the 17-year-old juvenile suspect, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the juvenile in our previous coverage of the double homicide that took the suspect's life and is reflected in our previous coverage.

