Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office closes case in a 2022 homicide

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 00:05:51-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is closing a 2022 homicide case after detectives have identified a dead suspect. On Tuesday the sheriff's office said detectives solved the homicide of 46-year-old Fred Giron.

Giron's body was found southwest of Pueblo on Little Burnt Mill Road south of Starlite Drive on April 24th, 2022. Mr. Giron's death was the result of a shooting.

Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male. The juvenile, whose name will not be released, was found dead on May 2nd, 2022 in Pueblo in an incident that was ruled a double homicide.

As a result of the suspect being dead, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will be closing Mr. Giron's case.

Editor's Note: While the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the 17-year-old juvenile suspect, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the juvenile in our previous coverage of the double homicide that took the suspect's life and is reflected in our previous coverage.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards