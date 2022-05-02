Pueblo Police: 2 found dead in pickup west of downtown

PUEBLO — Two people were found dead in Pueblo early Monday morning. A representative for Pueblo Police tells News5 both of the victims are male.

According to police, both people were found with gunshot wounds in a silver Ford Super Duty pickup on the Orman Avenue near Lincoln St, just west of downtown Pueblo.

Reports came in around 3:00 a.m about the two men in the vehicle. Images from the scene show the truck stopped in the bike lane on Orman Ave, with glass from both from windows on the ground next to the truck.

Police say there is no current threat to the community as they believe this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, we will be sure to update you as more information becomes available both on-air and online.

