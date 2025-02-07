Pueblo County Sheriff's Office attributes elderly woman's death to a dog attack

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the death of 76-year-old LaVonne Hoff, after she was found dead in a Colorado City residence on Monday, February 3.

According to the Sheriff's Office, her death is being attributed to a dog attack.

Police say they arrived at a residence on the 4800 block of Jefferson Boulevard on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and found Hoff 'unresponsive.'

In the residence, police found "several dogs loose inside the home along with at least a dozen more dogs in cages," which were taken in by the Sheriff's Office in collaboration with Animal Law Enforcement.

As of now, police say this is still an ongoing investigation and will not release any further information.





