Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding two runaway girls

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two runaway girls. They say 17-year-old Rickyanne Lucero and 12-year-old Aubri Baca ran away from their home in the Salt Creek neighborhood on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says there is a concern for their welfare, especially for Aubri's due to her age.

Lucero is 4'8" and weighs 108 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair with half of it dyed green and blue. She was wearing dark jeans, a jacket, and a gray backpack.

Baca is 4'8" and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Baca was wearing dark jeans, a Denver Broncos jacket, and a black backpack.

If you have seen either of these girls, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.