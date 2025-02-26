Pueblo County Sheriff getting money for lawyer to help with union negotiations

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero is getting additional money to pay for a lawyer to help with union negotiations.

Pueblo County Commissioners had already approved $25,000 to pay for an outside attorney, and Tuesday, they approved up to $20,000 more.

WATCH: Community members voice concerns over Pueblo County Sheriff's legal fees

That attorney is helping Sheriff Lucero with the sheriff's office union contract and unfair labor practice lawsuits.

Sheriff Lucero filed a legal appeal saying because the sheriff is an elected position, he does not need to negotiate with unions like other county positions.

The decision to continue paying for outside legal counsel comes with mixed reactions.

"Just the strained employee relations is... frustrating and some of these misinterpretation inconsistencies I think need to be resolved... and some answers need to be given," said Pueblo County Commissioner Zach Swearingen.

"If the sheriff wants to seek clarity in the law, it is not our obligation as a board to continue to... make that happen and fund that pursuit of clarification of the law," said Pueblo County Commissioner Miles Lucero.

The sheriff's office union leader says the group will be sending its final requests for the union contract on Friday. They hope to hear from the sheriff's office within the next few weeks.

