Pueblo County School District 70 facing more than $2 million budget deficit

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) is facing a more than $2 million budget deficit. The district tells News5 they're considering several options to make up the difference.
Those options include the following:
- decreasing or eliminating district programs
- not filling open positions
- school consolidations or closures
D70 says no final decisions have been made, and the community will be given an opportunity to weigh-in before that happens.
