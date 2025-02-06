Pueblo County School District 70 facing more than $2 million budget deficit

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) is facing a more than $2 million budget deficit. The district tells News5 they're considering several options to make up the difference.

Those options include the following:



decreasing or eliminating district programs

not filling open positions

school consolidations or closures

D70 says no final decisions have been made, and the community will be given an opportunity to weigh-in before that happens.

___





____

