Pueblo County man arrested following barricaded situation Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man has been arrested following a barricaded situation Thursday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives tried to arrest John Moorman on a felony menacing warrant at a home in Pueblo West. The sheriff's office says they received several calls within the last month regarding his concerning behavior.

The sheriff's office says they tried arresting Moorman Thursday, but he barricaded himself inside his home. The SWAT Team was called in to apply tear gas. Moorman then left the home and was arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured during this incident.

“My deputies had to respond to a suspect wanted on a felony menacing warrant and they exercised proper rules of engagement to ensure their safety, the community’s safety, and the safety of the wanted party,” said Sheriff David J. Lucero.

