Pueblo County High School is making one teen's dream come true through Make-a-Wish

PUEBLO COUNTY — Jesus Lucero has a rare form of epilepsy.

The 14-year-old qualified for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Pueblo County high schoolers helped with majority of the fundraising.

The school had an assembly in his honor on Wednesday, March 19.

The wish was granted to see famous World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler John Cena and to go to a WWE wrestling event.

"He had been waiting for over a year to get his wish grants, so this means an actual lot to us to see so many people who actually are invested in it so much." Farrah Lucero, Jesus' Mother

The high school raised more than $3,200 this year to help Jesus and other Colorado kids fulfill their wishes from the foundation.

