Pueblo County government shares resources available for world elder abuse awareness day

PUEBLO, CO — An ongoing problem is taking center stage in Pueblo.

Today is world elder abuse awareness day and the Pueblo County government and other groups shared resources that are available for senior citizen abuse victims.

The County Department of Human Services says since the beginning of the year, it receives at least 10 calls per day from senior citizens facing abuse.

"Statistically, elder abuse is underreported and so we want the awareness out there because there is help for those being mistreated," said Corinna Carcellero an Adult Protection Supervisor.

If you know someone who is facing elder abuse, here's a link to helpful resources.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.