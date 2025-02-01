Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo County first responders rescue hiker Friday afternoon

Hiker Rescued
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Hiker Rescued
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY — First responders helped rescue a hiker Friday afternoon, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Hiker Rescue

The rescue happened at Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to the sheriff's office, a passerby heard a hiker calling for help. The passerby called Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials, who were able to reach the hiker and brought a helicopter.

Hiker Rescue

The hiker, whose name is not being released, was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office says she is in serious condition.

___



USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website

The U.S. Air Force Academy has dropped its Diversity and Inclusion Studies minor from its website, which was previously listed along with 19 other minors, according to an archived version of the site.

The USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community