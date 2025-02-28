Pueblo County Deputies now have a new tool to combat vehicle thefts

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says their office has received 70 new license plate readers.

This equipment was provided through its partnership with Axon.

The readers have been active for about two weeks and have already helped in recovering two stolen vehicles and seven stolen license plates.

"It is extremely important having this technology. It'll allow patrol deputies to, you know, do their jobs a little bit easier. Sheriff Lucero is big on technology. This is another piece that can help us track down stolen vehicles. And hopefully, arrest the suspect." Lt. Dante Guadagnoli, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The license plate readers also can send and receive car theft data from other law enforcement agencies in Colorado.





____

