Pueblo County Coroner identifies the two people who died in a car accident on December 19

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified 25-year-old David Anthony Caporicci and 26-year-old Darien Gabriel Elizondo as the two people who died in a Pueblo car accident on December 19.

Their families have been notified.

Additionally, Pueblo Police say there is no new information regarding the two people who were transported to the hospital.

News5 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department regarding the ongoing investigation and they still believe that speed and alcohol were the main factors in the accident.

BACKGROUND:

The Pueblo Police Department says two people are dead following an early morning car crash Thursday.

At about 5 a.m. the Pueblo Police Department posted to social media Pueblo Boulevard was closed from O'Neal Avenue to Vinewood Lane in both directions. The area is on the southwest side of the city.

"Crews will be on scene for an extended period of time," police wrote on social media. "Please avoid the area."

We now know the call for service came to the police at about 2:18 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they said they found an SUV on its side in the backyard of a home along Taylor Lane.

KOAA Photojournalist Cassime Joseph A vehicle was involved in a fatal accident along Pueblo Boulevard that left two dead on Thursday, December 19.

Officers found four people inside the flipped vehicle, two of the people were dead including the driver. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of publishing, police believe speed and alcohol were factors in this crash. An investigation is ongoing.





Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado). Children's Colorado says the reimbursement cuts will continue to be catastrophic to its operations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.