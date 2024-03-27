Pueblo County Commissioners to hold nuclear energy town hall Wednesday evening

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of County Commissioners in Pueblo is holding a town hall on nuclear energy Wednesday evening.

The County Commissioners are considering nuclear energy as a future alternative when the Comanche Three Coal Plant closes, which is expected in 2030. The plant is located southeast of Pueblo near Comanche Reservoir.

This will be the second town hall Commissioners in Pueblo County have held regarding nuclear energy. During the first town hall last month, supporters argued it could bring new jobs to Pueblo, and opponents were concerned about environmental impacts.

WATCH: IS NUCLEAR THE FUTURE OF ENERGY IN PUEBLO

The town hall starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Building on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

____

____

