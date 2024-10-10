Pueblo County 4-H celebrating National 4-H Week

PUEBLO COUNTY — A group that helps out kids with life skills is being honored across the U.S. this week. It is National 4-H Week.
In Colorado, around 13,000 kids participate in the program. Typically, you would see 4-H members at the state fair or county fairs around Colorado taking care of animals.
But, they also help kids develop other skills, including the following:
- leadership
- photography
- sports
"Coming into 4H really brought me into my own and taught me those public speaking skills, those leadership skills, and I really don't think I would be where I am today without 4-H and especially those mentors and friendships that I gained through it," said Lillian Esterl-Byrne with Pueblo County 4-H. "I think more than anything that's probably the most valuable about 4H."
If you want to participate in 4-H, click here.
