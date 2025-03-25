Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month.

WATCH: Sitting or lying on a sidewalk in Downtown Pueblo could become illegal

The ordinance would make it illegal for anyone to sit or sleep on public sidewalks in a few different areas of the city near many businesses including downtown right of ways, like sidewalks and trails.

If passed, it would allow pueblo police officers to write tickets to people blocking sidewalks or walkways near businesses

this is not the first time an ordinance like this has been introduced.

The last one was back in 2022, and it failed in a 4-3 vote.

The final reading is set for April 14.

