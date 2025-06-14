Pueblo community hosts Juneteenth celebration in Ray Aguilera Park on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is celebrating the end of slavery with the annual Juneteenth celebration at Ray Aguilera Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event.

There were community resources available, food, and a free day at the pool near the park.

"It's not a black holiday; that is not such a thing. It's a celebration of a freedom of the peoples. So I always have to emphasize that and I always will, because we want everybody to come out. So it's about that, it's about the community." Silvester Abron, Pueblo Juneteenth President

Even though Pueblo celebrated the occasion Saturday, Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people of African descent learned of their freedom from slavery in Texas.

