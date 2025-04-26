Pueblo community honors 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald with lantern ceremony

PUEBLO — Family and friends gathered at the Riverwalk in Pueblo to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald, who passed away last week in a tragic accident at a youth program.

Despite the rain, loved ones released water lanterns into the river to honor the memory of a young girl they described as someone who was full of light, always laughing and making others feel special.

"When she knew that someone was down, she would always walk up to them and start making them giggle, because Joeylin laughed a lot," said CC Wood, Executive Director for the Miss Pueblo County Scholarship Pageant.

Wood shared memories of McDonald's compassionate nature and her ability to connect with others.

"I remember pageant night last year, she walked up to a 19-year-old contestant who was really nervous, and she said, 'Angelina, we got this. We're going to be okay,'" said Wood.

McDonald had been a part of the pageant community for years, from being a runner-up pre-teen to winning the Spirit Award last year. This award is presented only by Wood, to a contestant who shows a spirit that judges never see. Last year, Wood honored McDonald with the Spirit Award.

To honor her memory, the Miss Pueblo County Scholarship Pageant is taking special steps to ensure McDonald's legacy lives on.

"She deserved that award. So this year, what we're going to do is we are going present the award ‘lifetime spare queen’ and we retired her contestant number, number 20. So, we retired that and we ordered pins and put them on all of our sashes," said Wood.

The community came together to write messages on water lanterns before releasing them into the river. While some might have viewed the rainy weather as unfortunate for the ceremony, her loved ones saw it differently.

"Her dad told me tonight (Friday), we are not canceling this event, because Joeylin loved to dance in the rain, and that was Joeylin," said Wood.

The glowing lanterns served as a tribute to her spirit, a symbol of love and of letting go without forgetting.

"Joeylin was an old soul, beyond her years, and when she walked in a room, the entire room would light up. She was just an inspiration to everyone," said Wood.

Though her time was short, McDonald left a lasting impression on the hearts of those who knew her.

