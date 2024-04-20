Pueblo Combined Court hosting a warrant forgiveness program next weekend

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — People in Pueblo County will have a chance to clear their warrants. The Pueblo Combined Court tells News5 they will clear warrants if the charges are misdemeanors, traffic offenses, or any other low level crimes.

The event is happening Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building in downtown Pueblo.

"There were stories about folks who were living in the shadows for multiple years, and they felt relieved that they could actually come to the courthouse without fear of arrest and resolve their case," said Chief Judge Greg Styduhar with the 10th Judicial District.

If you bring a warrant to the courthouse and it does not qualify, the Chief Judge says you will not be arrested. This program is only open to people who have warrants from the 10th Judicial District in Pueblo County.

