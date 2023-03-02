Pueblo Code Enforcement seeking to hire four more following the influx of environmental complaints

PUEBLO, CO — A rise in environmental complaints is making Pueblo Code Enforcement hire more people.

The department says it received more than 10,000 complaints last year that’s up from 9,000 in 2021.

To help keep up with demand code enforcement is in the process of hiring four more officers for its division.

"We have issues with our residential neighborhoods along with our commercial neighborhoods, where there is trash and weeds and all those things can create health issues," said Karen Wilson, Pueblo Code Enforcement Manager.

