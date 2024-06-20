Pueblo Code Enforcement making efforts to help keep the city clean

PUEBLO — Pueblo Code Enforcement is busy this year keeping the city clean. The group has received more than 4,000 complaints through May this year, which almost doubles last year's numbers.

In total, there have been a total of more than 1,000 violations handed out in 2024 so far and that is up 669 violations handed out in 2023.

These include calls about the following:



litter

weeds

junk vehicles

other possible violations

"People are trying to take care of their neighborhood," said Karen Willson with Pueblo Code Enforcement. "There's people who are concerned with... what's happening in their neighborhoods, and they're concerned with safety and cleanliness, and so... they want to live in a nice place..."

To file a complaint with Pueblo Code Enforcement, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

