Pueblo City Council to vote on suspending marijuana excise tax

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Councilmembers are expected to decide during Tuesday night's regular council meeting whether or not to suspend the city's marijuana excise tax.

If approved, the ordinance would decrease the excise tax from its current rate of 8% to 0% for three years.

According to the background paper for the proposed ordinance, the current excise tax on marijuana in the City of Pueblo has led to very little marijuana being grown in the city. The background paper also claims while there were previously many jobs associated with growing and harvesting marijuana, there are now very few in Pueblo.

The background paper said the goal of the proposed tax suspension, introduced on Dec. 11 by Councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega, is to attract new businesses and jobs to Pueblo while increasing competitiveness between existing businesses in the city and businesses in other jurisdictions.

Back in 2015, Pueblo voters approved an ordinance that allowed council members to set the marijuana excise tax as long as it does not exceed 15%.

Pueblo City Council's regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pueblo City Hall. You can click here to watch the council meeting online.

