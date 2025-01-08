Pueblo City Council to vote on dissolving a commission dedicated to fixing the cities top issues

PUEBLO — A city group dedicated to helping fix Pueblo’s top issues could disappear. Pueblo City Council will vote next week whether or not to dissolve the Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness (CCHH).

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said these two issues remain among the top biggest problems in the city, but the commission is not the solution. Members of the CCHH disagree.

Is the the CCHH necessary?

“I think that they've met their goal,” said Mayor Graham.

Commission member Jimmy Duffner argues it should not be dissolved.

“We have a lot of work to do still,” said Duffner.

Graham said the commission was initially started in 2018 to find ways to shelter unhoused people in Pueblo. Since then, the Pueblo Rescue Mission was built to serve as the city's only homeless shelter.

“The commission had met, you know, its goal years ago with the shelter and that now they're kind of, you know, up in the air on what those tangible ideas are supposed to be now moving forward,” said Mayor Graham.

Duffner said homeless and affordable housing are still causing issues for many families in Pueblo, and the commission's work is far from over.

“We've done a lot of great work there, and I would like to see that continue,” said Duffner.

He said the commission's job is also to look into other housing and homelessness issues, come up with solutions and provide them to the city.

“So, we have a lot of really tough work to do, and the council can't do it. I mean, they want to be able to do it, but they can't. They need our help,” said Duffner.

News5 asked Duffner if they had worked with the mayor's office.

“We have begged the mayor's office and city council have become more involved in the process, and we have gotten nowhere with that,” said Duffner.

But Mayor Graham said since she has been mayor, she has not met with the commission one time as a whole.

“When you're a board created to advise the city government, and I know you haven't advised the government in at least almost a year. Now I have to ask, you know what? What are you bringing to the table,” asked Mayor Graham.

Duffner disputed that saying he has been to several city council meetings to voice his opinion and share his ideas on how to address homelessness and housing.

“I beg them to get with the commission and help us solve these problems. If she is saying that those efforts haven't been made, it is not true,” said Duffner.

In December, the commission received a letter from the mayor that said in part, “The Pueblo City Council is expected to pass a resolution abolishing the commission.”

Mayor Graham said the commission should be dissolved because they have met their purpose.

“If it was so vital, I don't know how you're not. I don't know how you haven't had any say in the transition of the only shelter in the City of Pueblo. I don't know how you haven't met with the mayor a year into the term. So, I don't know what specifically they're doing that impacts the actual city government and the decisions that are being made at the city government level,” said Mayor Graham.

But Duffner disagrees.

“There is a role to play for the rescue mission, but putting 40 people up into a stable environment is not going to solve our homelessness issue. It is not going to address the housing crisis we're in. So, I think there's absolutely a lot of work to be done,” said Duffner.

He said the commission and the city should work together to try to tackle these issues.

If it is dissolved what are you going to do?

“I am going to keep going,” said Duffner.

The mayor said if the commission is dissolved, its members should get involved with Pueblo County's Homeless Advisory Council.

“Separate from the city, things will become a lot more difficult, obviously, but I will not surrender or give up,” said Duffner.

Pueblo City Council will vote and make a decision at their next meeting, which is this upcoming Monday, January 13.

