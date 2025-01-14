Pueblo City Council members vote to keep Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness

PUEBLO — Pueblo will keep its Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness. City Council members approved the measure in a six to one vote during Monday's meeting.
WATCH: Pueblo's Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness could be dissolved
Mayor Heather Graham said the commission was initially started in 2018 to find a way to shelter unhoused people in Pueblo. Before the vote, Mayor Graham said now that the city has the Pueblo Rescue Mission and a warming shelter, there is no longer a need for the commission.
But, commission members argued housing and homelessness are still among the top issues in Pueblo, and the commission should not be dissolved.
