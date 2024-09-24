Pueblo City Council discussing whether or not to preserve City Park Bath House

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council is discussing whether to preserve the City Park Bath House.

City Council already voted four to three to make it a historic landmark and preserve it. But, Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham vetoed it. She says the city already plans to tear it down and build a new one, as it would be cheaper than preserving the existing one.

The new building would have upgraded facilities, including the following:



a pro shop

concessions

a conference room

It will take a five to two vote at city council in order to overturn the mayor's veto.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn.

