Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo City Council discussing whether or not to preserve City Park Bath House

Right now, Pueblo City Council is discussing whether to preserve the City Park Bath House.
City Park Bath House
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council is discussing whether to preserve the City Park Bath House.

City Council already voted four to three to make it a historic landmark and preserve it. But, Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham vetoed it. She says the city already plans to tear it down and build a new one, as it would be cheaper than preserving the existing one.

The new building would have upgraded facilities, including the following:

  • a pro shop
  • concessions
  • a conference room

It will take a five to two vote at city council in order to overturn the mayor's veto.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn.

Pueblo's Mayor vetoes a local historic landmark but others fight to save it

___



Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service.

Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community