Pueblo City Council declares October Code Compliance Month

PUEBLO — A group who helps keep Pueblo clean is being honored this month. Pueblo City Council declared October to be Code Compliance Month in the city.

Pueblo Code Enforcement is a team of 20 people who cleans properties, along with enforcing codes or ordinances that impact the following:



buildings

the environment

any nuisances

"So, code enforcement is important in that fact that it does help preserve property value it promotes safety, it promotes health," said Karen Willson with Pueblo Code Enforcement.

Through October, Pueblo Code Enforcement has handled close to 1,100 complaints or violations, which is up nearly 40% from this time last year.

