Pueblo City Council approves resolution against proposed electric bill increase

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council approved a resolution Monday against a proposed Black Hills Energy rate increase.

Black Hills had proposed a total rate increase of 18% over the next eight years.

We asked Black Hills why it is considering this rate hike. A spokesperson tells News5 the cost to provide services has gone up since 2016, which is the last time Black Hills changed its electric rates.

Black Hills Energy proposes electric bill increase

