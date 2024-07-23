Watch Now
Pueblo City Council approves resolution against proposed electric bill increase

Pueblo City Council is taking a stance against proposed rate hikes from Black Hills Energy.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jul 22, 2024

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council approved a resolution Monday against a proposed Black Hills Energy rate increase.

Black Hills had proposed a total rate increase of 18% over the next eight years.

We asked Black Hills why it is considering this rate hike. A spokesperson tells News5 the cost to provide services has gone up since 2016, which is the last time Black Hills changed its electric rates.

___



____

