Pueblo City Council approves drug prevention program by a 6-1 vote

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo City Council has approved the Opioid Abatement Fun which would provide school funding to treat addiction and prevent drug use.

The council voted 6-1 Monday to pass the program. Lori Winner was the only Councilor to vote against the measure.

The proposal will grant the Pueblo School District 60 $300,000 to hire an intervention coordinator, establish opioid prevention programs, and treat drug misuse in middle schools.

The money comes from the 2021 statewide settlement with major drug manufacturers and distributors.

