Pueblo City Council to vote on a drug prevention program using opioid settlement money

PUEBLO, CO — On Monday night Pueblo City Council is scheduled to vote on whether the Opioid Abatement Fund would provide schools funding to treat addiction and prevent drug use.

The proposal would grant Pueblo School District 60 $150,000 a year for the next three years to hire an intervention coordinator. That person will set up programs to prevent opioid and drug misuse at middle schools.

The money comes from a 2021 statewide settlement where major drug manufacturers and distributors were ordered to distribute more than $700 million to affected communities.

Pueblo County will receive an around $2 million in funding over the next 18 years.

You can learn more about the opioid abatement fund here. We will follow up with coverage of city council's decision next week.

