Pueblo city and county governments declare Thursday as Arbor Day

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo city and county governments declared Thursday as Arbor Day for the area, and students at Columbian Elementary celebrated trees.

Students were able to take trees home with them after winning an art contest. They also took turns planting trees at the school.

"It's important, years ago we lost a lot of trees to Dutch elms disease, it really took a lot of our shade trees away from the community, and so... (we are) continuing to plant trees and encouraging families to... buy trees and plant them in their front yards," said Steven Meier with Pueblo Parks and Recreation.

The Arbor Day Foundation also named Pueblo as a Tree City USA Destination for the 44th straight year. To learn more, visit the Arbor Day Foundation's website.

