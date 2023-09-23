Pueblo Chile and Frijole Fest⎯a showcase of local products

PUEBLO — “It's the flavor of Pueblo.”

Paul Pachino is making that flavor available in many ways at the Chile and Frijoles Festival in Pueblo.

For more than 20 years he has been serving up a menu of Pueblo green chile entrees at the festival.

He credits his sister with creating the popular Green Chile Wrap.

“I can't tell you the secrets but we roll them. put cheese on, roll, roll in tinfoil, and we grill them.”

The pots of green chile allow festival goers to sample green chile while they enjoy the fun.

Showcasing locally-grown chiles is also the platform for many other locally-grown and produced products.

“We are Colorado proud. Pueblo Chile is Colorado's Chile. and similarly, we want to support all Colorado-grown and produced products,” said Donielle Kitzman with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

Garza Farm, a Pueblo family-owned business is an example of chiles melding into other products.

The Garzas partner with Pueblo farmers for all their pickled and bottled products.

“Everything is made here in Colorado. We try our best to keep everything local for us,” said Kristen Garza.

Garza picked up and flipped over a bottle of pickles labeled spicy to show what makes them spicey.

“We put some extra little pueblo chilies at the bottom and so then it gives that extra little spice in there.”

They also do spicey pickled garlic, spicey corn relish, and Pueblo Chile salsa.

Garza said, “We're very proud to be a part of the Colorado family. and you know, use the pueblo chilies, like it's very fun for us.”

Seeing how others use Chiles offers options to festival goers who can purchase items to eat and take home.

A lot of them also buy bushels of chiles from growers that get roasted on the spot and they take them home to add to their own recipes.

____

