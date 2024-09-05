Pueblo Chemical Depot to hold deactivation ceremony next week

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Chemical Depot will be holding a deactivation ceremony and casing of the colors on Thursday, September 12.

It's happening at 10 a.m. at the Pueblo Chemical Depot Parade Field, which is located north of North Avondale.

The ceremony will be presided over by Colonel Rodney McCutcheon and will have several guest speakers, including past Pueblo Chemical Depot commanders.

Colonel McCutcheon is the depot's 40 and final commander.

In the years of handling and storing chemical weapons, the depot says they have not recorded a serious injury or death. They also say they haven't had any major environmental incidents.

The depot has been in Pueblo for 82 years. The depot is 23,000 acres and was built in 1942 during World War II to store and ship ammunition. After the war, their workshops were remodeled and expanded.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot says they also helped supply the American warfighter in every major conflict up until 1991 during the Gulf War.

The depot completed the second of three chemical weapon destruction campaigns in July, 2022.

Milestone reached as chemical weapons safely destroyed in Pueblo

They completed the campaigns and destruction of more than 780,000 chemical weapons on June, 2023.

Mission accomplished at the Pueblo Chemical Depot

Last chemical weapon in Pueblo destroyed

A month later, the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo hosted a roundtable discussion about the depot's future.

Future of the Pueblo Chemical Depot

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.